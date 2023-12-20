Woman seriously injured in Trotwood stabbing; Bail $250K for suspect

Dec. 20—A Trotwood man is accused of stabbing a woman multiple times Sunday night, causing life-threatening injuries.

Khyre Christopher Poole, 23, was arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Municipal Court — Western Division in Trotwood for two counts of felonious assault. His bail was set at $250,000.

Trotwood crews responded to reports of a stabbing around 8 p.m. at the 5700 block of Salem Bend Drive.

A 911 caller said a man was chasing after a woman and stabbed her, according to the Trotwood Police Department.

The suspect fled prior to police arrival. The victim had life-threatening injuries, police said.

"She is expected to survive her injuries," police said.

The suspect, later identified as Poole, was arrested the same night.