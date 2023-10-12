Woman to serve 5 years in prison for 2016 Greene County crash that killed two men

There were several delays and multiple judges in the years leading up to Corina L. Stockstill's August guilty verdicts.

Court records conveyed annoyance when Stockstill's defense asked for another continuance earlier this year, more than six years after the woman's Ford pickup crossed the center line of Farm Road 159, two miles north of Springfield, and struck a 1994 Buick sedan, killing her passenger and the sedan's driver.

Stockstill, who police say was driving intoxicated, was charged with two counts of involuntary vehicular manslaughter following Dec. 23, 2016 collision.

"The court reluctantly grants defendant's motion for a continuance due to a health issue," read a March 6, 2023 court docket entry. Following her August guilty verdict, there was another request to push the sentencing to a later date that was denied.

On Tuesday, family members of of Stockstill's passenger Nicholas Thomas, 37, and the driver of the oncoming Buick, 32-year-old Dustin Emmett, saw the woman handcuffed and sent to prison following Greene County Circuit Judge Jerry Harmison's sentencing.

Harmison sentenced the 33-year-old woman to five years in prison (a five-year sentence for each count that will run concurrently) and credit for time served.

Court records indicate that Stockstill's attorney, Joe Passanise requested probation for his client, but was denied.

