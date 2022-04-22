Woman to serve almost 5 years for Bedford Township traffic fatality

Stacey Dawn Kennedy

A Toledo woman was sentenced to serve a minimum of almost five years in prison for being intoxicated while she was behind the wheel in a Bedford Township accident that claimed the life of one of her passengers.

Margaret Pirkle, 25, was ordered by 38th Circuit Court Judge Daniel S. White to serve 57 months to 15 years in prison for her role in a Telegraph Road accident on Oct. 30, 2020. Killed in the crash was Stacey Dawn Kennedy, 36, of Toledo. She was one of two passengers inside the Pirkle car.

Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Michael G. Roehrig said Pirkle pleaded no contest to operating while intoxicated causing death on Jan. 21, 2022. He said Pirkle was a self-described “habitual marijuana user” who admitted to drinking prior to the crash. It was determined that she consumed marijuana and had a .152 blood alcohol content at the time of the crash.

“This is yet another tragic example of the fact that, with abundant access to legalized marijuana and alcohol, our community will continue to suffer needless loss of innocent lives unless drivers make more responsible choices.” Roehrig said. “If you feel you must use marijuana or alcohol, or both, don’t get behind the wheel.”

According to an investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Pirkle was driving a 2013 Honda Civic southbound on Telegraph Road. At approximately 2:09 a.m., Pirkle rear-ended a 2008 GMC pickup truck near Sterns Road in Bedford Township.

The pickup truck was disabled and stopped partially in the southbound lane. The driver of the pickup truck, a 31-year-old Toledo man, was in the process of pushing the truck off the roadway when it was struck by the Civic.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage. The driver of the pickup truck and the second Pirkle passenger were injured. Pirkle was not hurt. Kennedy was transported by paramedics from Monroe County Ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo, where she was pronounced deceased.

At the sentencing held this week, a contingent of family members and friends of the victims, including Kennedy's mother, were present at the hearing. Monroe County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jahn Landis prosecuted the case while Pirkle was represented by Monroe attorney Ron Benore. Deputy Jon Cregar was the lead investigator.

