Jun. 14—ELKHART — A woman who served 18 years in prison after recanting her murder confession is seeking post-conviction relief amid allegations of police misconduct.

Iris Seabolt received a 45-year sentence after pleading guilty to murder in the middle of her trial in October 2004. She admitted to her role in the 2000 killing of A.J. Williams in a plea agreement she tried to retract at sentencing weeks later.