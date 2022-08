Aug. 19—GOSHEN — Tina Singh said she knows her dad would have wanted her to forgive his killer, a woman who set a house fire that also killed a young boy in 2021.

Genessa Jones, 48, was sentenced Thursday to 110 years in prison after admitting to two counts of murder. She set a fire at 1824 Oakland Ave. that caused the deaths of 51-year-old Dennis Witte and 8-year-old Nyshaun Finch.