Woman set fire to Bristol Township police station: cops

A 23-year-old woman was arrested by Bristol Township police after she allegedly set a fire in the police station lobby at 1:30 Tuesday morning.

Police Sgt. Dennis Leighton "detected the odor of something burning in the police department. He investigated and observed an adult female, whom police had a recent prior interaction with, sitting on the floor in the lobby, tending to a small fire," the police report stated.

police tape

The fire was extinguished and the woman was taken into custody and charged witharson, institutional vandalism and disorderly conduct.

She was arraigned overnight and held on 10% of $100,000 bail. The defendant was remanded to the Bucks County Prison, police said.

Police did not identify the suspect.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Woman charged with arson for fire at Bristol Township police station