Woman who set fire outside NYC yeshiva said to live nearby

The arsonist caught on video setting a small blaze outside a Brooklyn yeshiva is believed to be a mentally ill woman who lives near the school, police sources said Friday.

Cops released images and surveillance footage of the woman, clad in black, in the hopes that someone recognizes her.

Video shows her pouring gasoline from a red can next to the fence line outside Yeshiva of Flatbush Joel Braverman High school on Ave. J. near E. 18th St. in Midwood just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The woman lit up the gasoline and ran off. A security guard for the yeshiva doused the fire with water within a few moments.

The vandal poured about 10 feet of gasoline along Ave. J and another 40 feet down E. 17th St., witnesses said.

“She dumped a lot of gasoline around the yeshiva. You can still smell it,” one said. “The Fire Department came and hosed it all down. I can’t believe it.”

There were no injuries or damage to the building.

Investigators believe that the woman lives near the school and may suffer from a mental illness.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating, but it was not immediately clear if the arson was the result of anti-Jewish sentiment, said a police source with knowledge of the case.

The suspect was described as Black, about 5-foot-4 with a thin build and dark hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.