Woman who set fire to planned Wyoming abortion clinic sought, police say

Authorities are seeking a woman who set fire to a planned abortion clinic in Casper in May, according to police in Wyoming.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at the building set to house the clinic at 3:53 a.m. May 25, McClatchy News reported.

The Wellspring Health Access clinic had been scheduled to open in June, The Casper Star-Tribune reported. It will be the only clinic in the state to offer surgical abortions, which would allow women to get abortions later in their pregnancies.

On Tuesday, June 7, Casper police released photos and video of a woman believed to be responsible for setting the fire in a news release posted to Facebook.

The woman, who is believed to have acted alone, is white with a medium build, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-8, police said. She wore a surgical mask while setting the fire.

She entered the building in the 900 block of East Second Street at 3:30 a.m. and remained inside for about 15 minutes, police reported.

The Denver office of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which is assisting with the investigation, has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to her arrest, the release said.

Officers responding to the blaze found a broken window, police said. An investigation found accelerants had been poured at several spots around the clinic to ignite small fires.

Damage from the blaze has delayed the opening of the clinic by about six months, the Associated Press reported.

“Despite these setbacks, we are undeterred in our mission to give the people of Casper access to comprehensive reproductive health care, including abortion care,” clinic founder Julie Burkhart said in a statement.

Police ask that anyone with information call the ATF at 307-633-9400.

