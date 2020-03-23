A woman set up a sting operation to recover thousands of stolen N95 masks for healthcare workers battling the coronavirus

The 3M Global Headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. is photographed on March 4, 2020. The company has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak.

Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters

A nonprofit worker in Portland, Oregon recovered and donated thousands of N95 masks that had been stolen from her organization.

Kelly Stevens, 33, conducted a sting operation in coordination with local police to find the stolen N95 masks, which have been identified as the most effective for preventing the spread of the new coronavirus.

Stevens found someone selling what she believed to be the stolen masks on Craigslist and set up a meeting with the seller, where local police found cases of N95 masks in the suspect's home and vehicle.

A woman who reported that thousands of N95 respiratory masks were stolen from a nonprofit she worked for in Portland, Oregon later recovered the medical gear in coordination with local police to save the masks for medical personnel who need them to stem the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Kelly Stevens told Insider that she tracked down the stolen gear in a suspicious Craigslist ad before alerting local police.

"I remember thinking, 'Well, it's Saturday and I have no plans — might as well do a sting operation," Kelly Stevens told Insider.

On March 6, ReBuilding Center, a nonprofit that provides tools and educations to anyone who hopes to rebuild or repair their home, reported thousands of N95 masks were missing from its warehouse in Portland, Oregon.

ReBuilding Center was storing nearly 30,000 N95 masks — a critical piece of personal protective gear for healthcare workers that are in short supply. The surge in buying protective gear by the general public amid the coronavirus pandemic has created global shortages, leaving doctors and nurses without the critical protective equipment they need while battling the novel virus.

The organization had partnered with Mercy Corps, a nonprofit that helps with disaster response all over the world, to store critical disaster response supplies in the event of an emergency.

"They were getting ready to come pick them up and they were gone," Stevens, 33, told Insider. "Whole pallets were gone from the warehouse."

Stevens, the deputy director of ReBuilding Center, reported to police that 20 to 25 cases — with 400 masks in each case — were stolen. Soon after, Stevens began looking on Craigslist to see if anyone was selling the respirator masks when she came across a suspicious seller who was selling the masks.

"I searched N95 respirators in Portland [on Craigslist], but there was only one that matched the appearance of our boxes, and they were being sold by [the] case," Stevens told Insider. "I sent an email from another email address asking if they were available for purchases and filed a police report."

Stevens arranged to meet up with the seller in Beaverton, Oregon. After notifying the authorities, local police offered to provide support in a sting operation to catch the suspect.

On the evening of March 7, Stevens, her husband, and the Beaverton Police Department met up with Vladislav V. Drozdek. After finding six of the stolen cases in the back of his vehicle, Beaverton Police arrested the 22-year-old Drozdek, according to the Portland Police Bureau, and booked him into the Washington County Jail on a charge of first-degree theft.

The Beaverton Police Department and the Portland Police Department later located at least seven more boxes at an Oregon residential home, according to a police press release.

"This was a good example of interagency teamwork and cooperation, along with some helpful detective work by the victim," Assistant Chief of Operations Mike Frome said in the release. "This is even more significant during a time when these medical supplies are in such short supply."

The Beaverton Police Department found the stolen cases in the back of the suspect's vehicle. More

Courtesy of Portland Police Bureau

Upon recovering some of the cases that were stolen, the ReBuilding center donated the masks to medical personnel at local hospitals on the heels of news that supplies in centers across the state were running low.

"We're responding to a national call, but also the governor's call who said that we're two days away from exhausting our supplies like these for frontline medical personnel," Stevens told Insider. "Having this PeP equipment in addition to following quarantine precautions is critical to flattening the curve and keeping as many people healthy as possible."