Woman sets police lobby on fire with a burning shopping cart, California cops say

A 30-year-old woman faces charges that she pushed a burning shopping cart into a Los Angeles police lobby, setting it on fire, California police told news outlets.

The front and lobby of a Los Angeles Police Department station in Exposition Park burned in the fire on Thursday, April 6, police said on Twitter. No injuries were reported.

The office, which serves the southwest division, will be closed to the public indefinitely, police said.

On Friday, April 7, police arrested a woman on a charge of arson in connection with the blaze, a later Twitter post reported.

Photos with the Twitter post show extensive damage to the front of the station and lobby area.

Police told KABC the woman pushed a fiery shopping cart into the lobby at about 11:25 p.m., igniting the blaze.

They ask anyone with information to call 877-527-3247.

