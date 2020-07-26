Woman sets SUV ablaze — and gets caught in the explosion, Michigan video shows

A masked, hooded woman dumps fuel from a red plastic gas container through the open window of a Jeep in a Michigan parking lot, a video shows.

Setting down the jug, the gloved woman retrieves something from the ground and reaches inside the Jeep, the video shows. Then a fiery explosion erupts, hurling her against a nearby parked car.

As flames shoot from the Jeep, the woman shakily collects her things and dashes away in the video, which appears to have been shot through an apartment window across the parking lot.

Deputies say Sydney Parham, 26, of Fraser, Michigan, was arrested after video of the explosive incident Wednesday morning at a Harrison Township apartment complex went viral, a Macomb County Sheriff’s Department release says.

Parson, who faces charges of third-degree arson, was treated for minor cuts and burns following her arrest, the report says. She was arraigned Friday, with bail set at $20,000.

The 8 a.m. explosion and fire shocked residents of the apartment complex.

“I don’t think that was necessary,” said tenant Nia Ashford, WJBK reported. “She blew herself away.”

Ashford said she and her boyfriend had initially seen the viral video without realizing it took place in their own parking lot, according to the station.

“I was at a loss for words,” said Jerome Doster, WJBK reported. “I couldn’t believe it was going on.”

The owner of the burned Jeep told WDIV that he knows Parham but denied reports that she was his girlfriend. He said he didn’t know why she would set fire to his vehicle.

The three-month old Jeep was destroyed and two nearby vehicles were damaged, according to the station. Ashford’s vehicle suffered only a scorch mark.