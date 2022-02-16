Woman with several butt injections dropped off at hospital before dying, NY cops say

A woman is dead after she was dropped off at a hospital unconscious with several butt injection marks, police in New York City said.

She was brought to a Bronx hospital without any pants, and authorities are investigating the injections and what led to her death, PIX11 and other outlets reported.

Two women, whose names weren’t mentioned, dropped the 53-year-old off “unconscious and unresponsive” at Jacobi Medical Center on Feb. 15, NYPD told McClatchy News in a statement. She was pronounced dead at the facility shortly after being taken there.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” and “the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death,” police said.

The two women said they found the 53-year-old near a cemetery and that she had asked them to help her, according to ABC7.

Doctors at the hospital told the outlet that the woman was injected with an unknown substance.

The NYPD was searching for the women the morning of Feb. 16 but didn’t find them, PIX11 reported.

Police didn’t comment on whether any law enforcement action had been taken in relation to the woman’s death and didn’t confirm her identity “pending proper family notification” in the statement to McClatchy News.

In November, a woman was arrested after being accused of giving unauthorized silicone butt injections in 2018 to a woman who died in Houston, Texas, McClatchy News previously reported.

In September, a mom and daughter were charged with murder after they were accused of giving a 26-year-old female, who died, illegal butt injections in California, McClatchy News reported.

