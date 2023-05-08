Woman severely burned after falling into campfire in Auburn

May 8—AUBURN — A woman was severely burned Saturday morning when she fell into a campfire in the woods near Moulton Park.

Police identified the woman as Jessica Durant, 40, described as a transient from Lewiston. Police said she had been camped out on a trail off Hutchins Street that leads to the Barker Mill when the mishap occurred.

Durant suffered burns over roughly half of her body when she fell into the fire. She was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland where she was listed in critical condition Monday.

Police said their initial investigation indicates that Duran's fall into the fire was an accident, but they are continuing to investigate along with the Auburn Fire Department and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Witnesses told police Durant had been staying with a group of people who had originally been camping in Lewiston but who had recently moved to Auburn.

In recent years Moulton Field has been an attractive site for homeless people, who set up camps in the heavily wooded area near Bonney Park.

In March 2022, a video emerged on social media showing a homeless couple being beaten and terrorized by a group of juveniles. The video went viral, and as police investigated the assault, they arrested three teenagers on charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

In the wake of that attack, the Auburn community rallied around the homeless, organizing events to round up donations for those who live in camps in the area.

Also, last spring, police increased patrols in the area after a fight involving several young adults ended with two people assaulted at Moulton Field in Auburn. Two men were charged with aggravated assault in that fray.

It was not clear Monday how long Durant had been camping out in the woods.