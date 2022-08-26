Woman severely burned after someone firebombed her home is out of critical condition

Arson investigators, Clayton County fire marshals and federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were back at a Riverdale home Friday afternoon after it was firebombed earlier in the week.

Police say someone threw explosives or accelerants in the front window and into a second-floor bedroom of Adreana Swanson’s home.

“We heard her screaming, and that’s what woke us up,” said neighbor Sofia Corker.

Another neighbor saw Swanson escape — but on fire.

“If she wasn’t fast to run out, she would have been dead,” the neighbor said.

Riverdale police said Swanson, 22, a Clayton County school teacher, was out of critical condition on Friday but still at Grady Memorial Hospital’s burn unit after skin graft surgery.

Neighbors on the quiet cul-de-sac got a letter from the subdivision saying they believed the specific home and victim were targeted, not the entire neighborhood.

“It’s all speculation, but the belief is it was probably an ex,” Corker said.

Riverdale police are still asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

A witness saw him walking in the neighborhood shortly before the fire last Saturday around 2:30 a.m.

He was carrying a bag and wearing a black shirt, white pants, and mask with the logo for Corona beer.

