Woman, severely hurt and held against her will, rescued by Lake Worth officers, police say

Authorities in Lake Worth rescued a domestic violence victim who was severely injured and being held against her will and have arrested a 27-year-old man they said is responsible, according to a news release from Lake Worth police.

Dewitt Guice, identified by police as a “habitual abuser,” was arrested Tuesday, according to Lake Worth police. He’d been previously arrested by authorities in Fort Worth and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. He was out of jail on bail with an ankle monitor on, according to the release.

Police said they received a tip that a woman was behind held captive and was seriously injured, according to the release. Officers who responded to the scene, a hotel in Lake Worth, tracked Guice using data from his ankle monitor.

Officer surrounded the hotel room and, when they entered, arrested Guice and found the woman in the room, police said. The woman was helped out of the room and treated by paramedics. Because of the severity of her wounds, the woman was taken to a hospital, police said.

Guice now faces another count of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, as well as unlawful restraint, police said.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, contact police at 911 or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.