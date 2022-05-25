Woman severely hurt after shooting in Orange Mound, police say

A woman was shot in Orange Mound Tuesday night.

On May 24 at approximately 10:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of Claremont Circle.

May 24, 2022, at 10:20 pm, MPD responded to a shooting at 2114 Claremont Circle with a female shot. The victim was xported to ROH critical. No suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/sTh0iYQMHK — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 25, 2022

When officers arrived, they found one woman shot, police said.

Police also said the shooting victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

