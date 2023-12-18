Woman severely injured in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Orange Mound Sunday evening, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting at 2390 Cable Avenue at 5:43 p.m. Police say a woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Customer shot at City Gear after allegedly making threats, police say

There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.