Woman severely injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in South Memphis left a woman in critical condition Sunday afternoon, Memphis Police say.

According to police, at 3:12 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 1900 block of South Parkway East.

Reports say a woman was located on the scene and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

