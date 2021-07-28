Woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint by unknown man in Haltom City field, police say

A woman was raped at gunpoint early Tuesday in a Haltom City field, police said.

A search continued Wednesday for the suspect who was last seen heading south on North Beach Street in Haltom City.

The attack occurred just before 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Broadway Avenue.

A woman told Haltom City police a man walked up to her and asked for change, and then pointed a black handgun at her. He forced her to a nearby field where he sexually assaulted her.

Haltom City police described the suspect as a Black man, about 6-foot, medium to thin build, 35 to 40-years-old, short black hair, clean shaven and wearing a white or yellow T-shirt.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information or access to surveillance video cameras in the area to contact Haltom City police at 817-222-7035 or email jtrevino@haltomcity.