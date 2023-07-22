Woman sexually assaulted on a popular south Charlotte greenway Saturday, police say

A woman was sexually assaulted on a south Charlotte greenway Saturday morning, police said.

The woman was walking along the McAlpine Creek Greenway in the 11800 block of Johnston Road when a man attacked her about 7 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Twitter.

The man approached the victim and exposed himself “before grabbing her inappropriately,” police said.

The assailant then ran toward Pikes Nurseries near the greenway, according to CMPD.

The attacker is about 6-feet-1 and slim, police said. He wore a blue Kentucky Wildcats hooded sweatshirt.

Call 911 if you see the man or know of his whereabouts, CMPD urged. Or call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.

Police released a greenway safety tips video on YouTube. Filmed at the greenway, two officers in the video urged greenway users to always have a cell phone and a walking partner.

If you’re going to a greenway alone, let people know beforehand. And be aware of what’s around you, especially near dark, the officers advised.