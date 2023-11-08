Woman sexually assaulted, robbed at knifepoint inside Brooklyn building where she works

A woman was sexually assaulted and robbed at knifepoint inside the building where she works in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday.

The 28-year-old victim was approached by the attacker inside the commercial building near 59th St. and 8th Ave. in Sunset Park about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, cops said.

He forced her into a hallway bathroom, pulled out a knife and told her, “Get on your knees,” police said. He forced her to perform oral sex, stole money and property from her business and ran off.

Cops on Wednesday released surveillance footage of the suspect, who was dressed all in black, and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

He is described as light skinned, about 25 and 5-foot-6 with a small build. He was wearing a black baseball hat, black hooded jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.