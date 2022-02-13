Woman sexually assaulted, robbed in lobby of her East Village apartment building

A fiend followed a woman into the lobby of her East Village apartment building, where he sexually assaulted her and stole her pocketbook in a harrowing early morning attack, cops said Sunday.

Police on Sunday released surveillance video of the suspect and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Cops say he trailed the 23-year-old victim into her lobby near St. Mark’s Place and First Ave. about 5 a.m. Saturday.

He sexually assaulted and tried to rape her before running of with her purse, which contained a camera, her wallet and credit card. He fled downtown on First Ave., cops said.

The victim went to a nearby hospital for a swollen lip and cuts to her mouth.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will kept confidential.