Woman sexually assaulted as she cleaned Meck courthouse bathroom, sheriff says

A woman reported she was sexually assaulted as she was cleaning a restroom at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse, the Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening.

About 4 p.m., the employee of LB&B Associates was cleaning a mirror in a restroom on the fifth floor when she heard the door open and saw someone staring at her, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The person then grabbed her in an inappropriate manner, prompting her to run to seek help, she told deputies.

Deputies made an arrest after a witness reported seeing the same person entering another restroom.

Warrants for sexual battery and assault were issued against that person, a 24-year-old, who is now in jail, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies are investigating whether the suspect was a courthouse visitor or reporting for a hearing, Sheriff Garry McFadden said in the statement.

“I’m very thankful for the alertness of our citizens. Their assistance allowed our deputies to take swift action during this incident,” McFadden said.

LB&B Associates is a Maryland-based facilities management company whose clients include government agencies.