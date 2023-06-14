Woman sexually assaulted as she entered popular hiking trail, California police say

A stranger sexually assaulted a woman as she entered a “very popular” hiking trail near Riverside, California police reported.

The attack took place around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, on the Mount Rubidoux Trail, Riverside police said in a news release.

A man assaulted the woman as she entered the trail near San Andreas Avenue and Glenwood Avenue, police said.

AllTrails describes the 3.2-mile Mount Rubidoux Trail as “a very popular area for birding, hiking, and mountain biking, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring.”

Police ask that anyone with information contact detective Daniel Suarez at 951-353-7120 or DSuarez@RiversideCA.gov. Anonymous tips can be left at RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.

Riverside is a city of 320,000 people about 55 miles east of Los Angeles.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

