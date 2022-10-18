Woman sexually assaulted by Uber driver, Matthews police say

A woman was sexually assaulted by an Uber driver who was taking her home early Saturday morning, Matthews police said.

Officers responded just before 6 a.m. to Novant Health Matthews Medical Center for a report of a sexual assault. The victim told police she was in the Uber vehicle when the driver raped her.

After detectives investigated and collected evidence, an arrest warrant was issued for Vicente Diaz-Gomez, 45. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested Gomez in Charlotte Saturday and charged him with second-degree rape.

Gomez is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other details have been released.

Statement from Uber:

“This monstrous behavior has no place on the Uber platform. We take reports of this nature very seriously and immediately removed the driver’s access to the app after this was reported to us. We look forward to assisting law enforcement with their investigation.”

