Woman sexually assaulted while jogging near Fresno State, police say. Two suspects sought

Fresno State police are investigating a report of two men sexually assaulting a woman jogger Friday morning near the university.

The woman was jogging around the intersection of North Chestnut and East Shaw avenues about 1:30 a.m. Friday when a black car approached her. Two men got out of the car, pushed the woman to the ground and sexually assaulted her. They got back in their car and left.

This case is still under investigation.

University officials confirmed to The Bee the jogger was not a Fresno State student.

University police described the suspects as possibly a white man and a Black man.

Police recommended people against walking alone at night and to report to police any suspicious activity.

They asked that anyone with information about the incident contact Fresno State Police Department at 559-278-8400.

Fresno State’s police department notified the campus Friday morning in compliance with a law called the Jeanne Clery Act, which requires colleges report campus crime data, support victims of violence, and publicly outline the policies and procedures they have put into place to improve campus safety.