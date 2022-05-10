Woman was sexually battered, robbed in her yard, cops say. Her attacker is still on the run

Two months after a Miami-Dade woman was attacked outside her own home, police are looking for help to put a suspect behind bars.

Back on March 25, a man entered the yard of a 45-year-old woman in the area of Northwest 102nd Street and Northwest 13th Avenue, Miami-Dade police say. Wearing a black hoodie sweater and gray shorts, the man demanded money from the woman. He also sexually battered her, police say.

The man is believed to be between 18 and 25 years old. On Tuesday, officers released a sketch of the alleged attacker.

Detectives are asking the community to help identify and find the man. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or (866) 471-8477.

Information can also be sent at www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”. Or send a text message to 274637, enter CSMD, follow with the tip information and press send.