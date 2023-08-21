Woman shares how to tread water after man’s ick video goes viral

Social media users have latched onto icks, and a new one just went viral.

Icks are traits or acts that immediately make someone feel disgust. They can be applied to nearly any category but are most popularly associated with dating. The hashtag #ick has over 3 billion views on TikTok, and a recent ick video — which received 40 million views of its own — is circulating For You pages right now.

Alexa (@alexaaie) posted a video showing a man tread water, which was a newfound ick for her.

“New ick unlocked,” @alexaaie wrote in her post.

Just like Alexa, many of the commenters felt the same level of ick.

“Now we all got the ick,” replied @jessimo601.

However, many people in the comments noted that they didn’t receive the ick from the video — rather, a reminder that they didn’t know how to swim or tread water.

To help those people out, Ariana Grande parody artist Arigato Grande (@arigatogrande) — also a former water polo player and swim instructor— stitched the viral ick video and made an instructional video on how to properly tread water.

According to her, people should start learning how to tread water by sitting on the edge of a pool and alternate rotating their legs inward, similar to an egg beater motion. Then once in the water, use your hands to make a figure 8 motion and combine it with the leg movements.

Several viewers found the video educational, as they never received proper lessons.

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure I was never actually taught how to tread water, I was just told to do it,” replied @mquakken.

“I just do: float, dog paddle, and hope for survival,” commented @villainmaker.com.

She acknowledges that the skill isn’t easy, saying it took her a year to learn how to do it properly. She also says that a key to this skill is conditioning so that your body doesn’t get tired.

Over six million people watched her video, which could be of service to many. According to a study done by Value Penguin, nearly 17% of Americans can’t swim. Furthermore, the World Health Organization estimated that in 2019 there were 236,000 deaths due to drowning.

Even if people can’t swim for long periods of time, treading water can help them stay above water and minimize their danger.

