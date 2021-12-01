Woman who sheltered fleeing students during Michigan school shooting says they're 'traumatized for life'

Students of Oxford High School in Michigan fled to a house across the street where Kimberly Katsock-Gibbs harbored dozens of them as a gunman stalked their classrooms on Tuesday, she told NBC News.

"I came and walked out of the house to come out and see what was going on and I heard 'pop, pop, pop,' I heard the gunshots," Katsock-Gibbs said. "And I just seen all these kids, like three per window ... just trying to get out of these windows. It was horrible."

"It was, like, surreal. It was — I'm looking at the windows right now and I still don't know how these kids were on top of each other pouring out of them. There's no room. They're so small," she said.

As the students started up her driveway, she instructed them to get in the house. Her own son was nearby causing her to go into "full panic," she said.

Kimberly Katsock-Gibbs. (Courtesy Kimberly Katsock-Gibbs)

The kids crowded the house as Katsock-Gibbs, 53, said she tried to get through to police without success. More started fleeing out of the side of the school, and Katsock-Gibbs' husband blocked traffic so they could run into their home, she said.

"They were terrified. They were in shock. They were crying they were hugging each other," she said.

One student told her that their teacher had put a new lock on the classroom door the day before the shooting.

Another student told her that he hid in a bathroom stall, and when he heard the gun cock, he jumped onto the toilet seat. When he left the stall, he said he found bodies on the floor, according to Katsock-Gibbs.

"These kids are traumatized for life," she said.

Once the shooter was apprehended, her husband started loading his truck up with students and delivering them back to their frantic parents, Katsock-Gibbs said.

Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; and Justin Shilling, 17 were killed in the shooting. Seven others, including a teacher, were seriously wounded.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Authorities said more than a hundred 911 calls came in to dispatch.

The suspected shooter, a 15-year-old student, fired at least a dozen shots before he was taken into custody.

The handgun believed to have been used was recovered. Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that investigators believe the suspect’s father bought the 9 mm Sig Sauer handgun on Friday.