Woman is shocked to see photo of her and her boyfriend on Chinese TV show but with her head edited out

A Dutch influencer was left speechless when she discovered that a Chinese drama used a picture of her and her boyfriend that had her face replaced with the show's lead actress’ face.



Rianne Meijer, a social media influencer with over 102,000 followers on TikTok and more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram, shared the hilarious discovery in a viral TikTok on Oct. 13, 2021, according to Insider.









The 22-second video starts with Meijer, 28, reminding viewers about the picture she posted on Instagram in February 2019 which shows her embracing her boyfriend, Roy Atiya, at the Park Hotel Vitznau in Vitznau, Switzerland.































View this post on Instagram















































A post shared by RIANNE MEIJER 🐶 (@rianne.meijer)











The clip then shows a scene from the Chinese drama “Summer Again” which features Meijer’s photo.. To the internet star’s surprise, the show edited her out of her own picture and replaced her with Li Borong, the drama’s protagonist.



Local Chinese media noted that Li’s character in the show is in a relationship with a man named Andre, LADBible reported. The show used Meijer’s Instagram image without her consent to depict Li’s character’s boyfriend.



Meijer managed to find humor in the situation, jokingly saying, “I mean, they look good together. I don't know, it's fine!"



The show, which premiered in July 2021, follows the story of Tong Xi, a ballet dancer who “is forced to return from the big city to her hometown due to her mother's job transfer” and is reunited with Lin Nan Yi, her childhood friend, according to Chinese online video platform iQiyi.



Meijer wrote in a comment on Thursday that the show’s production crew reportedly reached out to her after she contacted them following the discovery. In an update on TikTok, she wrote that “the crew of the show send [sic] an apology this morning and honestly; ALL GOOD. They are so sweet and this gave us a good laugh."



While some of her followers found the incident funny, others think Meijer should “charge the show for the use of her image.” Meanwhile, some Chinese social media users on Weibo said the whole situation was “embarrassing.”



Featured Image via @rianne.meijer

