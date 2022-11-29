Woman shoots 23-year-old in bed while using gun to get her attention, Missouri cops say

A woman accused of killing another woman told authorities they were arguing before the fatal shooting, Missouri police said.

Brianna Williams said she then held a gun at Kacie Stith “to get her attention,” according to a Nov. 29 news release from the St. Louis County Police Department.

But as Williams was pointing the gun toward Stith, she said “the gun went off,” police said.

Officers were called to Stith’s St. Louis home shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. They found Stith, 23, lying in a bed with a gunshot wound to her forehead, according to the probable cause statement.

Stith was taken to a hospital “for life saving treatment,” but she died of her injuries on Nov. 28, police said.

Following her death, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued updated charges on Williams, also 23.

The St. Louis woman is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, police said. She’s being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Authorities have not said how Williams and Stith knew each other.

