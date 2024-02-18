Woman shoots at another woman, off-duty officer in road rage incident, Baltimore police say

Police arrested a 35-year-old woman they accuse of shooting another woman and at an off-duty police officer during a “road rage” incident on Saturday in downtown Baltimore.

Police said the incident occurred at 3:31 p.m. in the 100 block of East Redwood Street, where the 35-year-old woman pulled out a handgun and shot another woman, 31, grazing her in the head, according to a news release.

The suspect then continued onto the 400 block of East Baltimore Street, known as The Block, where she encountered an off-duty officer and fired at the officer. The officer returned fire, but neither they nor the female suspect hit each other, according to Baltimore Police Detective Niki Fennoy.

Nearby patrol officers then arrested the woman. Homicide detectives and the Special Investigation Response team are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.