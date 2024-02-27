Woman shoots boyfriend in chest when he tries breaking up with her, Illinois cops say

A man was shot in the chest as he tried to break up with his girlfriend, Illinois authorities say.

Now, the 47-year-old girlfriend faces multiple charges following the Tuesday, Feb. 27, incident in Crete Township, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies dispatched to a home for a report of a shooting found the 41-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. He had been shot once, and the bullet exited his body through his back.

Before being taken to the hospital, he told deputies his girlfriend shot him once while he was trying “to break off their relationship,” the sheriff’s office said. She was found on the floor of the home trying to hide from deputies, authorities said.

“Deputies gave commands to (the woman) to exit the residence, with her hands up, and she was taken into custody without incident,” according to the sheriff.

The woman was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated domestic battery, reckless discharge of a firearm and domestic battery, authorities said. She was placed in the Will County Adult Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition before being flown to a Chicago-area hospital to undergo surgery.

Crete Township is about 35 miles south of Chicago.

