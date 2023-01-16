Woman shoots Brooklyn man, 71, in his home in botched robbery

A 71-year-old man was shot inside his Brooklyn home by a woman during what police believe was an attempted robbery.

The woman appeared at the door of the elderly man’s East Flatbush home on E. 48th St. near Lenox Road and asked him to lend her an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The victim, who told police he doesn’t know the woman, said he didn’t have any money, at which point he was shot in the chest.

The shooter, who got away in a black sedan and is being sought, may have been with another woman.

The victim is in stable condition at Kings County Hospital with multiple bullet wounds.