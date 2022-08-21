Woman shoots bystander in back during verbal argument, MPD says

A woman was arrested for shooting a bystander during a verbal argument at an Economy Inn.

On Aug. 5, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault call in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue.

A man and his friend were having vehicle problems, so they pulled over at the Economy Inn, according to an affidavit.

While pulled over, the two noticed that two women were having a verbal argument.

One of the people in the argument, later identified as Tashaivia Fuller, pulled out a handgun at the woman.

Fuller fired a shot at the woman, missed, and the bullet hit one of the two men in the back, court documents showed.

Tashaivia Fuller was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal attempt 2nd-degree murder and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Fuller has a court date on Aug. 22.

