Woman shoots ex-husband, then he’s found dead outside Texas home, sheriff says

A man was found dead in a front yard after his ex-wife fatally shot him, authorities in Texas said.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Baytown neighborhood at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 2, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a news conference.

Shortly after the man was pronounced dead, Gonzalez said investigators found the suspected shooter, who was identified as the man’s ex-wife.

“It appears that there was some time of disturbance that broke out inside the residence and then at some point it started spilling over out into the front yard,” the sheriff said. “ ... We believe he was probably shot inside and he exited the residence, perhaps after her, and then collapsed in the front yard.”

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, briefing media on the shooting death of a male in the 1300 block of Wallflower Ave. A woman is being detained and questioned over the death of that man. It is possibly related to domestic violence.#Hou News pic.twitter.com/niIRMxDgix — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 2, 2023

The woman left the area after the shooting, Gonzalez said, but she was found and taken in for questioning. She’s cooperating with investigators.

Authorities said they were told the man and woman were previously married, but they divorced about two years ago. It is believed they were still living together.

The fatal incident is “possibly related to domestic violence,” according to the sheriff’s office.

No charges have been filed.

The home is about 20 miles east of downtown Houston.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

