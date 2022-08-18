Woman shoots at family members after argument while shopping, police say
An argument while a family shopped turned into gunfire, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said 36-year-old Climmessa Armstrong was out shopping with family members when Armstrong become angry and demanded to be taken home.
She was dropped off by a family member at the Peppertree Apartments and got out the car but continued to argue, police said.
Eventually, Armstrong pulled a handgun out of her purse and fired a shot at the car with two adults and two children inside, according to a police affidavit.
Armstrong was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault.
