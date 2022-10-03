Woman shoots her accused rapist in foot after he breaks into home, Oklahoma cops say

A woman says she was raped in her bedroom before she grabbed a gun and shot at her accused rapist several times, according to police in Oklahoma.

She struck him in the foot, then “left the scene out of fear for her life,” Tulsa police said in a news release shared on Facebook.

Officers were called to the shooting in northeast Tulsa at about 1:55 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, according to the post. The man, identified as Wilfredo Gomez, was taken to a hospital.

Sometime during the investigation, the woman called police and reported she had been raped before shooting Gomez, authorities said.

“The woman said Wilfredo Gomez came to her house, forced his way through the door, pushed her into a bedroom, and sexually assaulted and raped her,” police said. She shot several times, hitting him once in the foot after the attack.

The woman had a protective order against Gomez, according to police.

Gomez was arrested and taken to the Tulsa County Jail, where he faces charges of rape by force or fear after former conviction of a felony and violation of a protective order.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

