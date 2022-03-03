Woman shoots her boyfriend after argument in Sioux Falls, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department arrested a woman after she allegedly shot her boyfriend during an argument, law enforcement officials said Thursday.

Kayla Marie Chase, 31, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for aggravated assault, false imprisonment and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to police department spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Police were called at about 1 a.m. Thursday to the 1000 block of E. First Street. Clemens said Chase was arguing with her 32-year-old boyfriend. When the man tried to leave, she pulled a gun on him, Clemens said.

More Argus911: Lincoln County Sheriff identifies 20-year-old as victim in Tuesday's suspicious death investigation.

As the two continued to argue, Chase pulled the trigger and shot the man in the right arm, Clemens said. He ran outside the home screaming he'd been shot. Neighbors heard the single gunshot and called police, Clemens said.

Chase was arrested without incident. Her boyfriend was taken to the hospital, treated for his non life-threatening wound and released Thursday morning, Clemens said.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Man shot by girlfriend after argument in Sioux Falls