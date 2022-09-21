Woman shoots her husband of over 40 years in driveway of their home, NY police say

Police in Western New York charged a woman with murdering her husband of over 40 years.

On Sept. 20, the Greece Police Department dispatched officers to a Rochester home in response to a shooting, according to a department news release.

Upon arrival, officers found a dead male lying on the driveway with “an apparent gunshot wound to the head” and immediately detained a person of interest, police said.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division later said they discovered a rifle at the scene they believed was used to commit the crime.

The victim was identified as Rawleigh Andrews, 72, according to the release. Andrews’ wife, Skavon Andrews, 68, was charged with second-degree murder.

The couple had been married for over four decades and resided together at their Rochester home, according to officials. In recent photos of the home found online, two wooden rocking chairs can be seen next to each other on the front porch.

“We don’t really have answers to a lot of questions,” the niece of Rawleigh Andrews told WHEC reporter Berkeley Brean. “We’re just numb.”

Skavon Andrews was arraigned in Greece Town Court on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and then remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail, according to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

“At this time, we are not releasing any reports related to the investigation which is ongoing at this time,” the Green Police Department told McClatchy News in response to a request for comment on Sept. 21.

