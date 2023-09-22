Woman shoots husband in Prescott over divorce argument, police say

A woman was arrested after police say she drove from Gilbert to Prescott on Wednesday and shot her husband while he was in bed. At the time of the shooting, the couple was in the middle of a divorce proceeding, police said.

According to Prescott police, officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred at a residence on Thoroughbred Drive and Smoke Tree Lane just after midnight.

Officers found 80-year-old Jon Pasqualetto, who had suffered a gunshot wound to his wrist. Police said he was treated on scene and transported to a local hospital. He was then flown to a hospital in the Phoenix area for his injuries.

Police said an investigation revealed that his wife, Christina Pasqualetto, 62, was in the middle of a divorce with her husband and the two of them had been separated for several months. She had been living at their Gilbert home while her husband lived in their Prescott home. Police said she admitted in an interview that she did not want to get divorced and drove from Gilbert to Prescott where she arrived shortly before midnight.

Officials said Christina reported that when she arrived at the Prescott home Jon was in bed. She came into the bedroom and the two of them had a verbal argument about the divorce. Police said when Jon told her that he still wanted to get a divorce and wouldn't change his mind, she pulled out a handgun and shot him while he was still in bed.

After Jon was shot, police said a physical altercation ensured and Jon was able to knock Christina down. The gun came out of her hand and he attempted to escape the house, according to police. Jon was ultimately able to escape the situation after a brief struggle and ran to a neighbor's house to call 911, police said.

Jon told police he had changed the locks at the house in Prescott but reported that the keys (along with other items) had gone missing, and he suspected his wife had taken them. He also told police that she had stolen checks from his personal account and forged a $10,000 check and cashed it about a week prior to the shooting.

Police said Christina admitted to forgery and theft in an interview and a deposit slip was found in her purse by officers that matched the transaction.

Christina was booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, forgery and theft.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman accused of shooting husband in Prescott over divorce argument