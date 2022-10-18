Woman shoots man in chest and groin, MPD says

A woman was arrested for shooting a man in the chest and groin, during a fight.

On Aug. 8, Memphis Police responded to an aggravated call at Hazards Cove.

The caller told police that there was a fight between two groups of people.

During the altercation, a woman, Keveanna Halliburton, pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, according to an affidavit,

Some of the bullets hit a man in the chest and groin, who was standing next to the side of a vehicle.

The man pulled out a handgun himself and fired back, but missed Halliburton, court documents showed.

The man positively identified Halliburton as the shooter in a six-person lineup.

Keveanna Halliburton was arrested and charged with criminal attempt 2nd-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Halliburton has a court date on Oct. 18.

