Woman shoots man during Fort Worth burglary attempt, police say

A woman shot a man during an attempted burglary Wednesday in the 6000 block of Starling Drive, police said.

Police responded to the area after receiving a report of shots fired.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man who they believe is in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

The man and woman were in a relationship in 2020, police said.

The man faces charges after his release from the hospital, police said.