Woman shoots man trying to get into her Hollywood Hills home

A man who was trying to get into a Hollywood Hills home is in critical condition after being shot Sunday night by a woman who was home at the time.

The incident was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hollyridge Drive.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a man in his 30s was pushing on the back door of the home to get in, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

He was apparently asking to be let in, saying he was hurt and in need of help.

A woman inside the home feared for her safety and got a gun, police said.

She then apparently asked the man to leave but he refused and she opened fire when he allegedly reached into his pocket.

The unidentified man was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived. He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition, authorities said.

It was unclear if any arrests were made in the incident.

