Woman shoots men she found in her apartment after getting home, Pennsylvania cops say

A woman who was arriving at her apartment found four men she didn’t recognize inside her home, according to authorities in Pennsylvania.

She and the intruders got into a confrontation, police said, before she started shooting at the men.

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the area for a self-defense shooting at 1:34 a.m. Sunday, July 16, authorities said. Officers found the woman standing in the street with a man lying on the ground.

The man had been shot in his right leg and right arm, according to a statement from police. He was treated on scene before being taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Soon after, officers found another man blocks away “suffering from a gunshot wound to his back,” officials said. He was rushed to a hospital and listed in critical, yet stable, condition.

The two men have been arrested and charged with burglary and related offenses, police said.

Investigators are looking for the other two men involved in the burglary, according to FOX 29.

