Woman shoots parents and uses chainsaw to dismember their bodies, PA officials say

A woman has been charged with murder after her parents were found dismembered in their Pennsylvania home, officials say.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said the severed body parts of Reid Beck, 73, and Miriam Beck, 72, were found inside the Abington Township home on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Officers were dispatched to the Philadelphia-area home after the victims’ son went to check on his parents. He found a body covered by a bloody sheet, and saw feet sticking out, according to WCAU.

The body was of Reid Beck, who was wrapped in a white sheet and comforter, Steele said in the news briefing streamed by KYW. He had been decapitated, WCAU reported.

His wife’s body was also discovered in the home, Steele said.

“A chainsaw was found, and both Reid and Miriam were found in different stages of dismemberment,” according to the district attorney.

An autopsy, which Steele noted was “not easy” to conduct because of the condition of the victims, revealed the parents were shot in the head. Their body parts were put into trash bags and into two separate trash cans, the district attorney said.

Verity Beck, the couple’s 49-year-old daughter who also lives in the home, was in the home’s kitchen when officers arrived, KYW reported.

When officers asked where her parents were, she is accused of replying, “They are dead,” according to WPVI.

Reid and Miriam Beck were last heard from on Jan. 7. It’s believed their daughter may have been texting on their behalf in the days that followed, Steele said.

Detectives said they found three guns with spent rounds in Verity Beck’s bedroom, WCAU reported.

A motive for the killings is unclear. Verity Beck was charged with first-degree and third-degree murder, the district attorney’s office said.

Miriam Beck worked as a nurse at Lower Moreland High School from 1998 to 2018, WPVI reported.

Reid Beck was remembered as a “teacher, mentor and friend” by a Steamfitters Local Union 420 worker.

The daughter was jailed and is not eligible for bail.

