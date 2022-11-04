Woman shoots toddler to death at North Memphis apartments, police say

A baby is dead and a woman in critical condition after gunfire rang out in North Memphis on Friday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the shooting happened on Breedlove Street around 5 p.m.

When FOX13 crews arrived, Memphis Police were swarming the Chicago Park Place Apartments.

Those bullets left a toddler dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said another woman who knew the woman and child pulled the trigger before taking off in a gray Infiniti.

If you know anything about this shooting or where the woman responsible may be, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2.000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: