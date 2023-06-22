Woman shoots two people inside of burning car in act of revenge, Missouri cops say

A Missouri woman is accused of chasing down a stolen car and shooting the two people inside as it burned, according to St. Louis County Police.

The 32-year-old was driving in Jennings — a suburb of St. Louis — when she spotted a familiar vehicle passing by. It was her sister’s Dodge Challenger, which had been stolen the day before, police said in a June 22 news release.

Although she had three children in the car with her, the woman chased after the stolen vehicle, the release said. She later told investigators that she was trying to ram into the Challenger to force the occupants to stop.

As the chase went on, the Challenger crashed into a truck at an intersection, ran off the road and caught fire, police said.

The woman was close behind, and before the two occupants could escape the burning wreck, she was out of her vehicle and shooting at them, police said.

She shot both people inside the Challenger, police said, adding that one of the occupants returned fire.

Officers responded and found the woman’s gun in a purse in the trunk of her vehicle, according to the release.

Police did not comment on the conditions of the two people shot.

The woman was arrested June 18 on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and endangering the welfare of a child, the release said. Her bail was set at $750,000.

Jennings is roughly 10 miles northwest of downtown St. Louis.

