Woman shoplifted, fought manager, and urinated in gas station trash can, police say

Henry County police say the woman pictured is wanted for several crimes, including urinating in a gas station trash can after being told the restroom was out of order.

Police say on April 1, the suspect arrived at the Texaco gas station as a passenger in a white 1999 Ford Explorer with gray lower rocker panels.

When the woman was informed that the restroom was out of order, the store manager said she dropped her pants and urinated in a trash can.

Police say she became physically violent while shouting terroristic threats when confronted by the manager.

She is also accused of shoplifting by placing merchandise in her purse and leaving without paying.

The woman had blonde/white hair with a blue streak highlight.

If anyone knows her identity, they are asked to contact Detective T.W. Slaton at 770-288-8339, the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121, or you can text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

