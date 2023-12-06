Woman shoplifts from Walmart as 75 officers are there for Shop with a Cop, police say

A woman was caught shoplifting from Walmart as dozens of police officers were there for a Shop with a Cop event, Michigan authorities say.

The event at a Walmart in Genoa Township on Saturday, Dec. 2, was held to give children the opportunity to shop for themselves and family.

“The Shop with a Cop event benefits children who might not receive presents for Christmas or who may need positive reinforcement with police officers,” officials said. “Each child is paired with a local police officer and paraded to Walmart with lights and sirens. At Walmart, they are given money to spend on anything on their Christmas wish list and have their picture taken with Santa.”

But a 62-year-old woman from Haslett thought it was an opportune time to steal from the store, according to Michigan State Police.

She didn’t get far.

Troopers said the woman stole over $727 worth of merchandise as 75 officers were present. One of the troopers was notified by staff members about the shoplifting in progress, and the trooper tracked the woman into the parking lot.

“Ironically, the suspect had parked her vehicle next to all the patrol vehicles of the police officers participating in the event,” state police said.

The woman was arrested and placed in the Livingston County Jail, according to state police. Charges were not announced.

Genoa Township is about 55 miles northwest of Detroit.

Pastor ran theft ring that stole at least $1.4M from Home Depot, Florida officials say

Lowe’s employee fired after trying to stop theft is offered her job back, company says

Accused shoplifter bit off guard’s earlobe, Oregon officials say. She’s going to prison